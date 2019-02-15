Can you guys read? I know U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines can — or, at least hope so.
Article 4, Section 4 of the Constitution of the United States, that you swore your sacred honor to defend and protect against all enemies, says, as a mandate to you:
"The United States shall... protect each of them [the states] against invasion."
That means Congress, the House and the Senate. With or without fingers, you can figure on one hand what it means.
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester: Do your duty. Or resign.
Jim Greaves,
Thompson Falls