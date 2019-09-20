E-bikes on federal land and national parks — fantastic decision! Sean Sandau hit the nail on the head (Missoulian, Sept. 20). As we age it becomes more and difficult to get back and see the public lands we all own.
I am disturb by a quote in the article: "You're adding significant speed and a throttle to those trails," Kristen Brengel, a vice president of the National Parks Conservation Association, said earlier.
Most e-bikes' electric power comes when you apply human power to the pedals. There is no throttle.
I wish people would provide full and accurate information when they make statements for publication.
As a final note, remember we are all aging and have the desire to enjoy our natural surroundings. Allowing a little help allows us to explore further.
Francis Gjefle,
Las Vegas, Nevada