Early action helped keep numbers low

I'd like to thank the people of Montana for coming together to face COVID-19, and Governor Bullock for listening to health experts and acting decisively.

Acting early was critical; since people with COVID-19 can infect multiple other people before they have symptoms, the disease can get out of hand before the scope of the problem is evident.

Thanks to our timely action, Montana has the lowest number of cases per capita in the United States. In addition to preventing much sickness and death, this has allowed us to become better prepared to treat cases that may occur in the future and put us in a better position to reopen our economy than much of the rest of the country.

Thanks to Montanans’ actions, the hospital where I work has had time to plan for COVID-19 and acquire needed protective equipment. The cases I have seen have demonstrated that this illness can be very serious. However, I know that our community will continue to work together to face it.

Bullock's leadership has been a key factor in Montana's effective response, and I hope he gets the opportunity to continue working for us in the Senate.

Christina Richards,

Missoula

