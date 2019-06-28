{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte:

The Trump administration is placing more and more tariffs on imports into the United States weekly. Whether or not these tariffs produce the results intended, it means that more than $75 billion is deposited in the discretionary portion of the general fund each year. This $75 billion is un-earmarked!

Please seriously consider a bill to insure that this money is not frittered away willy-nilly, but is directed towards a goal that will serve the American people. Please consider a bill to earmark this money to help pay for health care, a recognized shortcoming in the American system.

$75 billion will not pay for a universal system of health care entirely, but it would be a significant contribution. It would reduce the tax increase necessary to fund a universal healthcare system. It would be money well spent.

Tariffs for health care!

Paul Pacini,

Helena

