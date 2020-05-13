Easier to deny statements after getting caught

Easier to deny statements after getting caught

Re: The Seeley Lake realty broker (May 11). As a 10-year resident of Seeley Lake and as a Christian, I believe this article to be true, and his statement of being hacked false due to his dealings here in Seeley Lake.

I guess it is easier to make a statement, and then get caught and try to deny it. As they say, what goes around comes around.

Remember this: "Oh, what a tangled web we weave when we practice to deceive." Just tell the truth; it might help your character (but I doubt it). But I forgot, you're the land baron up here, AKA god.

June Swarvoski,

Seeley Lake

