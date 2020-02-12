East Missoula will miss Rick Stephens

A fond farewell:
Rick Stephens, a longtime resident of East Missoula, passed away on Jan. 14.
I served with Stephens on the East Missoula Community Council for many years and found him to be one of East Missoula’s most ardent supporters
To say the least, Stephens was a unique character who not only always thought outside the box, I don’t think Stephens even knew there was a box. Regardless of the problem at hand, Stephens had an idea to solve it that no one else would have ever thought of — and more often than not, his ideas were worth consideration.
I considered Stephens a good friend and all in East Missoula owe him a debt of gratitude and will miss him. RIP Rick Stephens.
Dick Ainsworth,
East Missoula