East Missoula will miss Rick Stephens

East Missoula will miss Rick Stephens

{{featured_button_text}}

A fond farewell: 

Rick Stephens, a longtime resident of East Missoula, passed away on Jan. 14.

I served with Stephens on the East Missoula Community Council for many years and found him to be one of East Missoula’s most ardent supporters

To say the least, Stephens was a unique character who not only always thought outside the box, I don’t think Stephens even knew there was a box. Regardless of the problem at hand, Stephens had an idea to solve it that no one else would have ever thought of — and more often than not, his ideas were worth consideration.

I considered Stephens a good friend and all in East Missoula owe him a debt of gratitude and will miss him. RIP Rick Stephens.

Dick Ainsworth,

East Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News