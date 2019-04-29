A few weeks ago I met a preacher. So I asked him why preachers never send letters to the Missoulian when Easter is the most important date in the history of the world and the holiest day to us Christians, and he said the Missoulian would not print such letters. This, of course, is not true.
Five days before Easter the Rev. John Lund and 97 others signed a column about climate change (really!) and ignored the importance of Easter.
It is a fact that the USA would not be here had it not been for the resurrection. And what did I see in Easter Sunday’s paper? 0!
Mike Dey,
Missoula