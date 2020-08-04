You have permission to edit this article.
Easy, effective, moral remedies

COVID-19 is an out-of-control disaster, not a hoax!

Key COVID-19 facts and consequences are: it is highly contagious; someone can unknowingly be a contagious carrier, infecting many others; the primary transmission mode is close, sustained person-person proximity; it is deadly for many elderly or those with poor health; jobs, economic recovery and education depend on controlling transmission; and the flu season will soon be here.

Critical remedies are (1) wear a face mask, (2) stay at least 6 feet apart, (3) wash/sanitize hands frequently, (4) minimize touching face, eyes and mouth and (5) avoid large crowds. Simple! Easy! Effective! Moral!

The 10th Amendment gives states authority to take public health emergency actions, such as setting quarantines and business restrictions. A one hundred fifteen-year-old Supreme Court precedent and 200 years of settled law give states authority to prevent the spread of disease. The governor’s mandate is the law. Failures to implement are civic and moral failures.

Newsweek columnist Robert J. Samuelson wrote: "We face a choice between a society where people accept modest sacrifices for a common good or a more contentious society where groups selfishly protect their own benefits." Choices we’ll make?

Allen Gates,

Stevensville

