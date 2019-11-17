The problems of climate change require an informed and rational response if we are to avoid the collapse of our global society. Some of the letters to the recent Opinion page of the Missoulian (Nov. 6) offer several suggestions.
The column points out the positive accomplishments of Democrats and moderate Republicans. Cooperation, not blaming is the key.
In the area of agriculture, we could begin to reverse the trend of increasing tariffs by beginning ourselves to reduce tariffs. We could make a positive cooperation by encouraging the trend away from meat, especially beef. By encouraging dietary changes, we can make a positive contribution to a reduction in global warming.
William S. Flanery,
Missoula