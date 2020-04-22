Economy will recover when it's safe again

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It appears that a local representative, Republican Brad Tschida, is in the delirium of COVID-19. “Barbershops have closed!” The media has created this panic. There is no vaccine or cure (and in Montana, very little testing), so we might as well ignore it and get back to work. “It is time to allow our high school seniors and special education students to return to the classroom." He gives us a whole new meaning for “test tube babies.”

So far, Governor Bullock’s guidelines (“the increasingly heavy hand of state government”) seem to be a comfortable fit for most of our state’s population.

I see more families recreating together, more folks exercising outdoors. Some of us are working at essential tasks, some of us are working from home or distance learning, but most of us are comfortable (while financially hurting) with the interlude mandated by staying at home.

He writes that government is the only thing stopping us from unleashing our full potential. I disagree and doubt that. Our economy is shut down is due to an unprecedented virus, not the weight of government. When we can again expect to be safe in public, our economy will recover.