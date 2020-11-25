 Skip to main content
Editorial cartoons untrue, divisive

Editorial cartoons untrue, divisive

Bluntly, recent cartoons on the opinion page are truly disturbing.

Today's (Sunday, Nov. 21) characterizing "Democrat run cities" is untrue and divisive. Surely we can do better than to continue to stoke the illusion of separateness and responsibility falling at the base of any particular political party.

We are all responsible for the robust functioning of our democracy and we are all responsible for fair inclusion of everyone in our culture and economy. On all fronts, let us raise the bar and begin the hard work that should be done.

Shirley McKibbin,

Stevensville

