Barry Hartman's and Fred Collin's letters of July 29 are both misinformed, with Hartman supporting president Trump and Collins, who doesn't.
Remember that leading a nation is a tough, stressful job and one can't please them all, all of the time. I advocate socialism and usually vote Democrat, which Hartman equates with disliking President Trump, bit I find Trump to be quite a character and he's doing some good, despite tax cuts for the rich and bad environmental policy. If he achieves one goal, the building of the badly needed "dope dam," he will be well regarded. We've all seen the damage and death caused by that "contraband river" from the south.
Socialism isn't necessarily Marxist. For instance, John Wycliffe, head of the English church in the 14th century was a Christian communist who believed private property was based on sin, being as Adam and Eve, and Jesus and the Apostles, were all indigents. Wycliffe was reviled as a threat to fortune, denounced as a heretic after he'd died and the ashes of his bones dumped into England’s river Swift.
Alexis de Tocqeville, the French diplomat who visited American in 1831, wrote that Americans are obsessed with property. We skimp on taxes, have poor education and a gargantuan military, which Europeans learned not to do after two world wars.
I worked with guys in L.A. that had college paid for by their socialized governments in England, France and Bulgaria and they kept their jobs, because they were well educated, whereas I got fired.
A friend who was a job coach at Missoula Job Service would say: “You can’t believe how dumb they are, when they come in.” An educated nation is a happy nation, you get what you pay for. High school should be six years, including two years of humanities — history, philosophy and literature, art optional.
Lee Onishuk,
Missoula