Education for the future

Education for the future

As the world continues to make scientific and technological advancements, an increasing percentage of the world’s job openings will likely require an advanced understanding of science and technology; and applicants who lack that understanding may have a very difficult time in the job market of the future. In order to make sure today’s students don’t get left behind in tomorrow’s job market, it is crucial that they receive a quality education with a strong STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) component.

This upcoming election, we have the opportunity to choose who will lead Montana’s education system for the next four years; and I hope we choose the candidate who is most prepared to provide all of Montana’s students with the knowledge and skills needed to be successful in the job market of the future. That candidate is Melissa Romano. In 2012, she received a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, the country’s highest award for a STEM teacher. She was also the 2018 Montana Teacher of the Year. With Melissa Romano as Superintendent of Public Instruction, Montana’s children will be well-prepared for the job market of the future.

Matthew Ringel,

Helena

