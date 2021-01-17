Educators should get vaccine priority

"Teachers' phase pushed back" (Jan. 9) is the headline. It took me half a second to realize I cannot take the vaccine even though I am in the 1B group. I cannot step up to be vaccinated knowing fellow teachers, who are on the front line with our children, are not being vaccinated as soon as possible.

I never thought Gov. Greg Gianforte would stoop so low as to put educators, students and their families at risk of getting the coronavirus. Other states understand the importance of educators getting the shots and have them in 1B classification, where they should be. I thought the governor supported the idea for our schools to go full-time as quickly as possible so parents can go back to work.

Is it possible to give up your place in 1B group for someone in 1C? I am sending a copy of this letter to Governor Gianforte and asking him to put educators back on top as a priority in the 1B group.

Patricia E. Waylett,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 1