I wish Ernest Hemingway were alive, because I would really like to listen to him debate retired University of Montana professor Michel Valentin. I can only imagine that the following would be the dialogue, with the subject being "global warming."
Valentin: Mr. Hemingway, you may be inclined to have disputatious thoughts concerning my method of debating; however, I assure you I will speak only felicitous words which you can easily understand, so that you cannot accuse me of being a provincial dullard, but rather be recognized as an accomplished sesquipedalian.
Hemingway's response: The hell you say!
Valentin: You, sir, have the effrontery to use such egregious language, that it's a wonder you haven't required eleemosynary support to continue your existence. That said, I believe the primary cause of global warming, without speaking grandiloquently, is the fault of a society that isn't demonstrating sagacity.
Hemingway: The hell you say!
In summary, Ernest Hemingway used primarily simple sentences in the writing of his works. A good example is "The Old Man and the Sea." To be understood is the basis of effective verbal and written correspondence.
Finally, I think Steve Bannon was very wise in backing out of the debate with Valentin, as he had little chance of winning.
Ken Colbo,
Lolo