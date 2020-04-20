Effective response to pandemic must include health, economy

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A lesson learned: Populations can not be separated from their economies. Even under the most dire of consequences, this is not a sustainable option.

Social isolation is an effective short-term response to an outbreak because it can mitigate the initial impact on the medical community. It can subsequently be used on a localized, as needed, basis for recurring spikes. But it can not be sustained long enough for the scientific community to fully respond.

We humans are individual organisms, and as individual organisms, we are driven to survive according to our basic needs. But we are also fundamentally social, and in a society an individuals ability to survive is fulfilled through a phenomenon we call economics. Indeed, I would argue that "social order" and "economics" are synonymous terms and this fundamental trait can not be expunged by will or fiat.

Pandemics will continue to occur from time to time. Our ability to react to these threats will always be complicated by economics because pandemics not only threaten our individual bodies, they also threaten our social order. Any effective response to a pandemic must address both issues simultaneously. Sacrificing one for the other will effectively kill both.

Jim Watts,

Missoula