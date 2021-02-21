EICDA will spur clean energy jobs

Have you ever thought: “What can one person do to stop climate change?”

You can contact our elected officials, tell them that you support clean energy and ask them to endorse HR 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.

The EICDA puts a fee on coal, oil and gas where they are introduced in the market. Whoa, isn’t that going to increase my costs? Yes, over time, energy producers may pass on these fees. But, HR 763 provides a monthly dividend. The money collected from the fees is returned in equal shares to Americans to spend, without the government keeping any.

Unless you are in a top income bracket, your dividend will more than offset any increased costs. Go to energyinnovationact.org/carbon-dividend-calculator and plug in your own numbers. Even in Montana, with our long drives, many will experience a net gain.

And did I mention jobs? With HR 763, capital investment will surge towards clean energy, creating well-paying jobs. In the transition, workers will be needed to upgrade our electrical transmission system with both capacity and smart grid technology. And, we’ll still need experienced fossil fuel industry workers for the decommissioning and cleaning up of last century technology.