Elect Bryce Bennett Secretary of State

Sen. Bryce Bennett’s background in both the Senate and House shows his ability to work in a bipartisan manner. He founded the Montana Privacy Caucus bringing parties together to combat government and corporate overreach, passing a series of bills protecting private data. Endorsed by numerous professionals and organizations and named “Legislator of the Year” is evidence of many accomplishments including combating dark money, ensuring Montana elections are accountable to constituents not outside interests.

In contrast, his opponent Sen. Scott Sales was formerly state director for the Koch brothers’ Americans for Prosperity large donor group. He was later charged and fined for political practice illegalities for coordination with a pro-industry, anti-environmental group that used unreported dark money to influence Montana elections. The ultraconservative voted against EPA climate change regulations, against infrastructure legislation and against ACA/Medicaid expansion.

Voting security is a prime responsibility of the Secretary of State. Bennett’s plan for mail-in ballots showed his respect for science, reducing coronavirus health risks to voters. His opponent minimized risks of voting in person.

Elect Bryce Bennett Secretary of State. In this divisive political environment, he will protect our heritage and our vote.

Thomas Kuffel,

Whitefish

