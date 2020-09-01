 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elect champions for equal rights

Elect champions for equal rights

{{featured_button_text}}

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment granting some, but not all, women the right to vote.

On this milestone, we reflect upon how far women have come and how far we’ve yet to go. We must elect candidates who will champion basic equal rights for women and girls. Montana National Organization of Women (NOW) endorses two such candidates: Mike Cooney for governor and Raph Graybill for attorney general.

As Lieutenant Governor, Cooney played an integral role in the Equal Pay for Equal Work Task Force, which advocates for policies and programs to help close the wage gap in Montana, including wage negotiation training, employer best practices, and helping draft legislation like the Paycheck Transparency Act.

“The Equal Rights Amendment should now be the law of the land,” says Graybill. “Montanans have long fought for equality for women, and voted to ratify the federal amendment in 1974. As a candidate, a feminist, and a Montanan, I am strongly committed to advancing equal rights regardless of gender, sexuality, or gender identity.”

It’s hard to believe we are still striving for equal rights for women and girls. But we are. Elect Graybill and Cooney!

Kelly Simmons,

Bozeman

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bullock has F rating from NRA
Letters

Bullock has F rating from NRA

The crime and rioting in the Democratic-controlled cities is widespread. In many cases the publicly elected officials are supporting this dest…

Trump too mean to be president
Letters

Trump too mean to be president

Donald Trump is mean. This is hardly a job recommendation. A president needs to be tough, but there is a difference between being tough and me…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News