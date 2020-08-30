Elect champions for women's rights

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The status of U.S. women, varying by race, ethnicity and other diversities, have made progress since the 19th Amendment, yet the gender and racial gaps in 21st century have only expanded.

According to the "2020 Best and Worst States for Women’s Equality" Report, Montana ranked No. 22 and neighbors Idaho are No. 49 and Utah No. 50, respectively. Also, the U.S. failed to place in the top 50 of 153 nations based on gender equality, according to the 2020 World Economic Forum. America is now No. 53, from No. 51.

Representation and leadership does matter! That’s why we must elect women’s rights champions Steve Bullock as our next U.S. senator and Kathleen Williams to Congress, following the footsteps of Jeannette Rankin. Our National Organization for Women PAC has endorsed these two candidates based on our priority issues of economic justice through their actions to advance pay equity, livable wage jobs, paid family and sick leave, affordable and accessible health and child care. Bullock and Williams have worked to end all forms of violence and discrimination against women, especially Indigenous people, defended constitutional equality for all Montanans and have proven leadership during our health and economic crises.

Vote for champions!

Jan Strout,