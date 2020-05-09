Elect Dee Kirk-Boon for HD11

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I do not generally write letters for political candidates, but this primary election has motivated me to get involved. Our sleepy little house district seat has been occupied twice now (for four years) by an individual who has absolutely no ties to our community. Why does he not want us to know what he is doing in Helena?

We can elect an individual who will listen to us, and who will not be afraid to tackle the hard issues facing Montana. We need someone like Dee Kirk-Boon, who is a small business owner who understands concerns of businesses like budgets, schedules, project management, payroll and company operations. Kirk-Boon effectively communicates and interacts with her business clients and has committed to do the same with her constituents.

Due to our recent directive of shelter in place, you may not have had the opportunity to personally meet Kirk-Boon. I encourage you to call her and discuss your concerns. Our mail-in ballots are coming soon. Vote Dee Kirk Boon, Republican, House District 11. It is time for a change!

Sally Holand,

Somers

