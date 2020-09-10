Elect Democrats for competence

I was recently reminded that airlines don't pay pilots $200,000 to land in bright daylight and no wind. Rather they earn that salary to land safely in horrific weather and dangerous crosswinds. Competence is the basis of their salary.

We've had reasonably bright days and gentle winds politically for long enough that we seem to have forgotten that competence, however boring it might appear, should be the overriding criteria for any elected official from the president on down.