Elect Democrats to save access to state lands

These past years we’ve seen a sustained attack on Montana’s public lands from ideologues in the federal government and wealthy special interest groups who want to close off access. I come from a family that grazed on public lands, so I know full well the importance of multiple use public access. Hiking, fishing, hunting, biking, winter sports and thoughtful resource extraction are what our state lands are all about.

The Montana Land Board makes critical decisions about our public lands. Therefore, we need to elect the strongest pro-access candidates to that board.

Those candidates are Raph Graybill for Attorney General, Bryce Bennett for Secretary of State, Shane Morigeau for State Auditor, and Melissa Romano for Superintendent of Public Instruction.

These candidates have clearly voiced their support for the public land access that makes our state special. Their opponents have not.

Please, join me in voting for the Democratic slate to support state lands access in Montana.

Jean Belangie-Nye, 

Lolo

