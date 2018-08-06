A letter published in the Aug. 1 Missoulian criticizes Kathleen Williams for not sharing sufficient love with the “progressive base” of the Democratic Party. Williams’ offense? Announcing that if elected she would not support Nancy Pelosi for another term as House party leader.
Several of the letter’s assumptions are faulty. The letter asserts that 56 percent of Democratic Primary voters chose “bona fide progressive” candidates rather than Williams, whom it describes as a “mugwump centrist.” First, during the campaign “progressives” criticized Grant Kier for being insufficiently progressive, so including his votes to pad the “progressive” total is at least disingenuous. Second, describing Kathleen Williams as a Mugwump (“a person who remains aloof or independent, especially from party politics”) is both false and insulting. Williams has been active in Democratic politics, getting elected to the Legislature, and working there effectively for years.
Contrary to the letter’s claims, a couple of things are crystal clear. First, Kathleen Williams is firmly in the mainstream of the Democratic Party in Montana. Second, and most important, nothing will go farther toward re-electing Greg Gianforte than sowing dissension and division among Democratic voters. Democrats, keep your eyes on the prize! Beat Gianforte by electing Kathleen Williams.
Chris Tweeten,
Missoula