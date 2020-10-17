 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elect leaders who will put the health of the planet ahead of profit

Elect leaders who will put the health of the planet ahead of profit

{{featured_button_text}}

Do you want grandkids? I’d sure like some. Well, if your kids are like mine, they have decided not to have children if this country elects leadership that will continue to demolish the health of our planet. My daughter is 22 years old. She and all her friends, and lots of other young women and men across this country and around the world can see the writing on the wall. They can see that their future and their dreams of raising a family are rapidly dissolving.

They cannot, and will not, bring new life into this world knowing those new babies will have to survive a toxic, polluted, unhealthy environment. They will not give us grandkids if we give them a political leadership system that is aimed at extraction, expansion, and consumption of resources.

We must elect leaders who will put the health of our planet ahead of profit. Planet over profit or no grandkids for us!!!

Laura Garber,

Hamilton

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

Shame on tattlers
Letters

Shame on tattlers

Way to go you good samaritans! The Stasi would be happy to have you. Do you get a big hit of dopamine when you call the health department to t…

What was newspaper thinking?
Letters

What was newspaper thinking?

The Missoulian endorses Jennifer Fielder for the PSC because "Fielder promises to put politics aside, base her decisions on facts and keep her…

LR-130 is unnecessary
Letters

LR-130 is unnecessary

Vote "no" on LR-130. Pitched as a way to reduce regulations, LR-130 instead is the ultimate early Christmas gift for out-of-state gun manufact…

Put your guns away
Letters

Put your guns away

I ask all Americans to please put your guns away, unless your deer or elk hunting. Having Civil War II wouldn't be a healthy nor prosperous no…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News