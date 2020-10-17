Elect leaders who will put the health of the planet ahead of profit

Do you want grandkids? I’d sure like some. Well, if your kids are like mine, they have decided not to have children if this country elects leadership that will continue to demolish the health of our planet. My daughter is 22 years old. She and all her friends, and lots of other young women and men across this country and around the world can see the writing on the wall. They can see that their future and their dreams of raising a family are rapidly dissolving.
They cannot, and will not, bring new life into this world knowing those new babies will have to survive a toxic, polluted, unhealthy environment. They will not give us grandkids if we give them a political leadership system that is aimed at extraction, expansion, and consumption of resources.
We must elect leaders who will put the health of our planet ahead of profit. Planet over profit or no grandkids for us!!!
Laura Garber,
Hamilton
