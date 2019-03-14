Recently, Sen. Mike Phillips introduced wildlife-protecting bills to the Montana Legislature. Supporters outnumbered opponents 3 to 1. Regrettably, the Fish and Game Committee rejected them all.
Senate Bill 185 prohibited hunting of wolves outside the park’s boundaries. Out of an estimated population of 850 wolves in Montana, 315 have been killed this season. This unprecedented number is seemingly not enough for the committee, who couldn’t be bothered with saving four naive Yellowstone wolves who become sitting ducks outside the park.
Senate Bill 186 prohibited wildlife-killing contests, but the committee tabled the bill. Chair Jennifer Fielder qualified the threatening behavior of some opponents as “abhorrent.” While one cannot condone threats, what is really abhorrent is the promotion of a culture of violence and the encouragement of mass slaughter of wildlife.
Senate Bill 187 prohibited the use of motor vehicles to chase/kill wildlife. These barbaric practices have no place in our society. The bill had no opponents but was tabled; in doing so the committee chose to embrace bloodlust and sociopathic tendencies.
It is past time for Montana voters to elect officials committed to the Wildlife Trust Doctrine, and respectful of the will of the majority as opposed to the whinings of a few.
Catherine Frizat,
Burbank, California