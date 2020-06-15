Elect public servants, not ideologues

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 50-plus years of voting in Montana, I have selected whichever Republican or Democrat best reflected my position on any given issue, believing in both the government institutions and the honor of public service.

The willingness of Brad Tschida and Randy Pinocci (guest column, June 7) to publicly gloat over defeating members of their own party who had the audacity to seek solutions that recognize and respect different viewpoints is counter to everything I believe about effective governance.

They herald their interest in using the political system to impose a personal agenda. And they demonstrate how effective they can be in achieving that goal with focused determination.

In November, those of us who want to elect public servants rather than ideologues must be equally determined and committed to voting.

Mae Hassman,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1