It’s unbelievable to watch U.S. Sen. Jon Tester blame someone else for the premium increases Montanans are facing when he was the one who voted for Obamacare.
Tester can’t just pretend this vote never happened. He cast the deciding vote for Obamacare and gave us those massive premium increases we’ve seen year after year. Premiums have gone through the roof for folks across Montana and the blame lies squarely on Jon Tester.
I’ve worked with Matt Rosendale for many years and seen his record of results on the healthcare front. Rosendale’s truly committed to lowering the cost of health care and providing more affordable options for Montana families.
We need Matt Rosendale in the U.S. Senate to repeal and replace Obamacare and provide Montanans with truly affordable healthcare options that meet their budget and personal needs.
Rep. Austin Knudsen,
House speaker,
Montana Legislature,
Culbertson