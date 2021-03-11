 Skip to main content
Elect someone to control 'expression'?

Rep. Mike Hopkins, R-Missoula, is advocating (guest column, March 1) for House Bill 349, which bans from colleges and universities speech or expressions that are "unwelcome or so severe, pervasive, and subjectively and objectively that a student is effectively denied access to educational benefits provided by the postsecondary (sic) institution."

Maggie Bornstein, political action director for the Associated Students of the University of Montana, advocates undefined principles of inclusivity (guest column, March 8). Not surprisingly, she wants House Bill 349 to go away.

Suppose you could elect a political action director of Montana with undefined powers to control speech or expression. "Expression" means anything you do. Would you elect such a person?

Jeff Watkins,

Lolo

