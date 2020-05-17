Elect someone who can control behavior

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we approach a primary election, I want to remind people of what happened on the eve of a previous election on May 24, 2017. That was the night Greg Gianforte, who was running for Montana’s congressional seat, body-slammed a reporter. He later plead guilty to misdemeanor assault and said he was sorry.

Sorry?

This made national news, of course. But it raises a greater concern. Is this the man we want to be governor of our state? We saw his true colors that night. On the eve of an important election, he snapped. And he embarrassed our state in front of the world.

We need to elect clear-headed, knowledgeable, forward-thinking people who focus on what’s best for our state, not someone who has no control over his behavior. We need to elect someone who doesn’t have to say he’s sorry.

Karen Somerset,

Missoula

