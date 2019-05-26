My name’s Greg Strandberg. I’m running for City Council in Ward 4. Today I’d like to highlight some problems I see with local government.
Missoula had $165 million in tax revenue last year, but spent $171 million, leaving the city with a deficit of $6 million. Missoula has $35 million in miscellaneous expenses spread across 44 different city agencies and funds.
Each year the city’s streets division is $7 million short of the funds it needs to maintain our streets. Despite residents continually saying they want our city to do better with snow plowing, the city plans to buy just one new snow plow. It’ll cost $21,000. Meanwhile we give developers millions of dollars a year for their projects.
Finally, we have a Florida consulting firm redesigning our downtown with a new master plan. I don’t know how much we’re paying these people. They live 2,600 miles away. I can’t imagine they have our best interests at heart.
The good news is that the city can get back on the right path if we elect the right people to the City Council. I’d appreciate your vote this November.
Greg Strandberg,
Missoula