Elected leaders must set aside divisions

I don’t know about you, but I am tired. I am tired of a lack of civility. I am tired of suspicion. I am tired of conspiracy theories. I am tired of attempts to divide us spread by our highest levels of leadership.

While a majority of Montanans voted as though they are not exhausted by these tactics, I imagine they actually are. Perhaps they have grown used to the rhetoric telling them that this is how you show party loyalty. In reality, these tactics only create needless suffering.

President-elect Biden has stated he will represent all Americans, not just those who voted for him. It is also time for our elected state leaders to represent all Montanans and not just those who voted for them.

Senator Daines, Representative-elect Rosendale, and Governor-elect Gianforte, I look to you to model inclusive leadership. With a virus raging that doesn’t care about party affiliation, the months ahead require us to work together to stop it. It is time to set division aside and unite.

Kathleen Kennedy,

Missoula

