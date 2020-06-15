Elected office not a 'real job'?

The Republican’s latest campaign ad is a real attempt at mud-slinging. It alleges that Mike Cooney has never held a “real job” because he has spent his career serving Montana as an elected official.
If Greg Gianforte and his supporters don’t consider elected office a “real job,” then perhaps Gianforte should take himself out of the gubernatorial race and find a real job. Might I suggest professional wrestling?
Denis Thane,
Missoula
