Elected office not a 'real job'?

The Republican’s latest campaign ad is a real attempt at mud-slinging. It alleges that Mike Cooney has never held a “real job” because he has spent his career serving Montana as an elected official.

If Greg Gianforte and his supporters don’t consider elected office a “real job,” then perhaps Gianforte should take himself out of the gubernatorial race and find a real job. Might I suggest professional wrestling?

Denis Thane,

Missoula

