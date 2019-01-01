Ask yourselves not why the budget is not being approved but rather, why can't elected officials present a balanced budget by Sept. 30 of each year? Part of the "job" is to be responsible for the spending of government, which all seem to fail miserably.
Oct. 1 is the fiscal beginning for each year, so where is the balanced budget? This shows complete failure by "lawyers" who are elected to run the U.S. as a business. Time to clear out the lawyers and put business-minded professionals in charge.
Yes, the president is a great start but remember, he can only perform with support from others with the best interests of our country in mind, rather than their own interests supported by lobby groups.
Since 20 percent of the budget is on hold, let's stop all government jets for the Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer officials — armed security as well, since this is not a threat according to them and their groups, etc.
Seems the officials shouting the loudest are the real dangers to the rest of society. They have fences to protect their homes but not their country? Let's get back to a balanced budget that will prevent such BS in the future.
Ron Albrecht,
Kalispell