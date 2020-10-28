Elected officials needs to make voting easier, not harder

My experience from talking with hundreds of voters around Montana makes me question the title of "COVID, courts and cold: Montana's Indian Country faces challenges to get out the vote." Montana’s Indian Country is not facing challenges to get out the vote this year -- native reservations and rural communities have been targeted by Republicans to suppress votes.

The Ballot Interference Prevention Act, written by Republicans in 2017, prevented people in rural places (where ballots rarely arrive on time) from having their ballots collected. This act was overturned because of the hard work of native tribes and Western Native Voice. But acts of voter suppression led by Republicans -- like the rule to reject ballots received after Nov. 3, -- are still widespread.

Our elected officials ought to work with Native communities to make it easier to vote, not harder. Steve Bullock has directed coronavirus relief funding to Native communities, and continuously fought for ballot collection efforts and against voter suppression. We must vote for those who encourage voting, those who listen to every Montanan.

Stephanie Gray,

Missoula

