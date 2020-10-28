 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elected officials needs to make voting easier, not harder

Elected officials needs to make voting easier, not harder

{{featured_button_text}}

My experience from talking with hundreds of voters around Montana makes me question the title of "COVID, courts and cold: Montana's Indian Country faces challenges to get out the vote." Montana’s Indian Country is not facing challenges to get out the vote this year -- native reservations and rural communities have been targeted by Republicans to suppress votes.

The Ballot Interference Prevention Act, written by Republicans in 2017, prevented people in rural places (where ballots rarely arrive on time) from having their ballots collected. This act was overturned because of the hard work of native tribes and Western Native Voice. But acts of voter suppression led by Republicans -- like the rule to reject ballots received after Nov. 3, -- are still widespread.

Our elected officials ought to work with Native communities to make it easier to vote, not harder. Steve Bullock has directed coronavirus relief funding to Native communities, and continuously fought for ballot collection efforts and against voter suppression. We must vote for those who encourage voting, those who listen to every Montanan.

Stephanie Gray,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No mention of Biden scandal
Letters

No mention of Biden scandal

Five of the six major media conglomerates in the U.S. are controlled by liberal Democrats who serve as a propaganda arm of the Democratic Part…

Political ads need to stop
Letters

Political ads need to stop

Thank you, Christine Hillegass. I am a lifelong Montanan, diehard Republican, I love my state, I love my family, and I love my friends, some o…

Mask mandate is not working
Letters

Mask mandate is not working

Our wonderful health department is acting like a twin to Governor Newsom in California. Too often I feel like I live in Maskoula, California. …

Can't relate to Gianforte
Letters

Can't relate to Gianforte

There are some voters who are voting for Greg Gianforte, the richest member of Congress and a former New Jersey resident who now wants to be t…

Trump has no plan
Letters

Trump has no plan

A debate is used to lay out your plan for the future. I did not hear one thing that Trump was going to do for the country if re-elected. I onl…

Fear a civil war
Letters

Fear a civil war

If our retiring president lips are moving he is lying. How many more lies will it take for Republicans to stop his lips from moving. I am a Re…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News