I see in the paper for March 28, that 32 of our elected representatives in the legislature really don't care about their constituents. They proved that by saddling the taxpayers with a $400 million bailout to Northwestern Energy. It could potentially rise another 75 million. The way that the deal is written is such that the PSC cannot view or in any way scrutinize or regulate this deal. Makes a person wonder what NWE promised in return for this vote. Just another taxpayer funded bail-out.
Mike Wheeler,
Clinton