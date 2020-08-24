Election a chance to avoid dysfunction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The ethical choice in 2020 is how one thinks about the last 400 years, and how our future can avoid being dysfunctional.

If you presume everything in a post-modern world is either evil or good (Manichean) then cultural pluralism looks like the problem and assimilation under an autocratic leader the solution. Mike Pence and Bill Barr are instructive examples for this end-means scheme. The first cannot be alone with a woman for the temptation, and the second finds himself hand-in-glove fostering divisive autocracy.

Donald Trump must be a good instrument to justify Manichean thought, yet available evidence makes good Puritans wretch, and renders Prosperity Gospel beliefs dysfunctional.