Election a chance to avoid dysfunction

Election a chance to avoid dysfunction

The ethical choice in 2020 is how one thinks about the last 400 years, and how our future can avoid being dysfunctional.

If you presume everything in a post-modern world is either evil or good (Manichean) then cultural pluralism looks like the problem and assimilation under an autocratic leader the solution. Mike Pence and Bill Barr are instructive examples for this end-means scheme. The first cannot be alone with a woman for the temptation, and the second finds himself hand-in-glove fostering divisive autocracy.

Donald Trump must be a good instrument to justify Manichean thought, yet available evidence makes good Puritans wretch, and renders Prosperity Gospel beliefs dysfunctional.

Something better? Remember history.: modern nations since the 1680s tolerated compromise among competing groups as both means and ends for society. Such Republican Age thinking deposed kings, and gave us our democratic Constitution with counterpoised branches and limited powers, ranged among allied nations cooperating through agreements.

Major political parties thought this way before Trump's cult of personality co-opted one. In 2020, the Lincoln Project — reviving the Republican Party — sees Joe Biden as the only electoral alternative to future societal dysfunction. Americans dare not abandon 400 years of progress to mono-culturalism promulgated by unprincipled bullies.

Bruce Russell Sr.,

Missoula

