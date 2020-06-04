Election 'choices' actually identical

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you’re feeling a sense of political déjà vu, you’re not alone. Somehow the two major political parties, who look identical in fundraising and action, have come up with virtually the same guys to run against each other for 2020.

Who to vote for: the handsy, old, creepy, hair-sniffing white guy or the handsy, old, creepy, kitty-grabbing orangish white guy?

For Senate: the corporately owned white guy named Steve or the corporately owned white guy named Steve? Such choices!

It’s hilarious to hear ads for the “true conservative” in the GOP when it’s clear actual conservatives who stood for family values, transparent government and freedom are close to extinction while capitalists and corporatists abound in conservative clothing.

I would say vote Democrat, but they are equally as beholden to the corporatists as the news media charged with keeping them honest. Progressive values such as affordable housing, local recycling programs and living wages have long been forgotten by the left, while the only people actually helped are the government employees who fund their campaigns via taxpayers through forced union dues.