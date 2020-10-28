Election Day poem

Optimist
Four years of lies and nasty tweets
will start to end in one more week
To the polls the public goes
to stop the cancer that has grown
Here’s hoping for a crushing blow
Never more his face to show
And for the office in DC
Perhaps a little dignity
Now it may take four years or more
to right the ship and steer for shore
so keep the sinking boat afloat
Grab an oar get out and vote
May these dark days that we live in
brighten when he goes to prison
And when at last freedom will reign
we’ll put the Proud Boys on a train
If we’re lucky we can tell
our grand kids how we went through hell
Put a madman there in charge
sold us all a grand mirage
And if by chance he wins somehow
Get ready for the winds to howl
There’s only so much we can take
We’re out of patience out of cake
Bob Wohlsen,
Missoula
