Election Day poem

Optimist

Four years of lies and nasty tweets

will start to end in one more week

To the polls the public goes

to stop the cancer that has grown

Here’s hoping for a crushing blow

Never more his face to show

And for the office in DC

Perhaps a little dignity

Now it may take four years or more

to right the ship and steer for shore

so keep the sinking boat afloat

Grab an oar get out and vote

May these dark days that we live in

brighten when he goes to prison

And when at last freedom will reign

we’ll put the Proud Boys on a train

If we’re lucky we can tell

our grand kids how we went through hell

Put a madman there in charge