 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Election Day poem

Election Day poem

{{featured_button_text}}

Optimist

Four years of lies and nasty tweets

will start to end in one more week

To the polls the public goes

to stop the cancer that has grown

Here’s hoping for a crushing blow

Never more his face to show

And for the office in DC

Perhaps a little dignity

Now it may take four years or more

to right the ship and steer for shore

so keep the sinking boat afloat

Grab an oar get out and vote

May these dark days that we live in

brighten when he goes to prison

And when at last freedom will reign

we’ll put the Proud Boys on a train

If we’re lucky we can tell

our grand kids how we went through hell

Put a madman there in charge

sold us all a grand mirage

And if by chance he wins somehow

Get ready for the winds to howl

There’s only so much we can take

We’re out of patience out of cake

Bob Wohlsen,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No mention of Biden scandal
Letters

No mention of Biden scandal

Five of the six major media conglomerates in the U.S. are controlled by liberal Democrats who serve as a propaganda arm of the Democratic Part…

Political ads need to stop
Letters

Political ads need to stop

Thank you, Christine Hillegass. I am a lifelong Montanan, diehard Republican, I love my state, I love my family, and I love my friends, some o…

Mask mandate is not working
Letters

Mask mandate is not working

Our wonderful health department is acting like a twin to Governor Newsom in California. Too often I feel like I live in Maskoula, California. …

Can't relate to Gianforte
Letters

Can't relate to Gianforte

There are some voters who are voting for Greg Gianforte, the richest member of Congress and a former New Jersey resident who now wants to be t…

Trump has no plan
Letters

Trump has no plan

A debate is used to lay out your plan for the future. I did not hear one thing that Trump was going to do for the country if re-elected. I onl…

Fear a civil war
Letters

Fear a civil war

If our retiring president lips are moving he is lying. How many more lies will it take for Republicans to stop his lips from moving. I am a Re…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News