Election day should be a holiday

In response to HR1: The election threat article by Rep. Matt Rosendale. As a former resident of Missoula, I felt I should let my thoughts be known. I wholeheartedly agree that Voting Day should be a holiday: and will go a step further and say it should be compulsory. Residents should be left alone unless laws are being broken, but this is not that situation. People are not being treated fairly. Americans are not being afforded equal rights.

It is my belief that instant and automatic voter registration is a beautiful idea. Online and mail-in voting should be explored to assist those who cannot make it to the Polling Place. Some individuals may not have transportation to the Polling Place, or it could be that they are housebound by illness. These people have a duty and a right to vote. It is our government’s responsibility to ensure that it is possible.

We are the United States of America, and as Americans, we have a duty to help those in need and stand up for those who cannot. I believe that unless something changes, we Americans will live in fear for many years to come.

Brian Cales,

Pulaski, Virginia

