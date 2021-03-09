 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Election day should be a holiday

Election day should be a holiday

{{featured_button_text}}

In response to HR1: The election threat article by Rep. Matt Rosendale. As a former resident of Missoula, I felt I should let my thoughts be known. I wholeheartedly agree that Voting Day should be a holiday: and will go a step further and say it should be compulsory. Residents should be left alone unless laws are being broken, but this is not that situation. People are not being treated fairly. Americans are not being afforded equal rights.

It is my belief that instant and automatic voter registration is a beautiful idea. Online and mail-in voting should be explored to assist those who cannot make it to the Polling Place. Some individuals may not have transportation to the Polling Place, or it could be that they are housebound by illness. These people have a duty and a right to vote. It is our government’s responsibility to ensure that it is possible.

We are the United States of America, and as Americans, we have a duty to help those in need and stand up for those who cannot. I believe that unless something changes, we Americans will live in fear for many years to come.

Brian Cales,

Pulaski, Virginia

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

I want my flag back
Letters

I want my flag back

I am tired of watching thugs who fly the Stars and Stripes side by side with the confederate stars and bars. To assert that those two symbols …

Right to work for less
Letters

Right to work for less

I applaud the defeat of right-to-work legislation in Montana, where the House of Representatives voted 62-38 in a bipartisan rejection of the …

America better with Biden
Letters

America better with Biden

OK readers, I had to get your attention! Since the Interlake and Missoulian are definitely Democrat supporters and not real accurate newspaper…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News