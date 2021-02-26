Election 'fixes' are voter suppression

Dale Hanson's letter on Feb. 22 critiques the opinion of two members of the League of Women Voters, a group whose primary objective is to see that voters are informed and voter rights are not impeded.

I agree with them. There is no need to prohibit same-day voter registration. The election offices have dealt with it. The only people not registered on Election Day may be students, folks who just moved here or first-time voters.

While Hanson says absentee ballots can be used, the legislature is also trying to place barriers on this method. My husband and I have voted absentee for years. It gives us time to study the ballot and we don't need to plan to be in town on Election Day. We delivered our ballot to the election office and were impressed with the integrity of the system. We shouldn't have to jump through a hoop to receive an absentee ballot yearly, as the new legislation would require.