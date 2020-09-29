Election integrity and some tangential ponderings

Trump is sowing seeds of doubt, creating uncertainty about accuracy and validity of the results of the 2020 election. I resent his exhausting antics and tactics.

I’ve worked in the courthouses of 49 of Montana’s 56 counties. I’ve met most of the elected Clerks and many deputies and staff. I appreciate their work. I have every confidence in their ability and capacity. I’ve observed that they take elections seriously-none more seriously than 2020--committed to delivering unassailable valid results with integrity.

I value those who work for us all and the collective good in our local municipalities, counties, state, and Nation. I appreciate the Postal Service — all services provided by my fellow citizens.

Some deride and attack government, the legitimate role of government in providing ‘utility services’. A few detractors aspire to be elected into and work in government- overtly disingenuous!

“Drain the swamp!” and bend the money flow into their own and their family and friend’s pockets?

Make a plan- and vote. Read the instructions and your ballot before voting. Execute the ballot carefully. Review it. Re-review the instructions.