Election is about rioting on streets

This election will be about freedom and public safety versus government-controlled socialism and rioting in our streets.

Former Vice President Joe Biden claims he's not a socialist; that the Democrat platform is his platform. However, he agreed to support the radical positions of Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and (Green New Deal) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in order to get the Democrat Party's nomination. Bernie Sanders said Biden will be the most progressive (radical) president in his lifetime.

The media has portrayed the rioting in some of America's largest cities as "peaceful demonstrations." The rioting wasn't even mentioned during the Democrat convention. Biden was forced to condemn it, only after his handlers told him he was losing in the polls. He still won't admit that Antifa provides funding and weapons to assault police officers, burn businesses and attack anyone who they think opposes their views.

Kamala Harris and 13 Biden staffers donated to a bail money fund for rioters. President Trump signed a resolution declaring Antifa and the KKK as terrorist organizations.

Biden previously said he will redirect money from the police. President Trump's Platinum Plan provides funds to hire more police officers to protect people living in under-served communities.