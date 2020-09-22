Election is an emergency

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Pence says re-electing Daines key to Trump agenda."

These chilling words are another compelling reason to vote for Steve Bullock. Steve Daines regards Donald Trump, and not Montanans, as his boss. How else to explain Republican (and Daines) failures to hold Trump accountable for the authoritarian populism of the administration?

The White House ignores subpoenas, dismisses inspector generals, dismisses the Constitutional right of the free press as "the enemy of the state" and treats the judiciary and appointment of judges as political warfare. Trump's attacks on the U.S. Postal Service and mail-in ballots and his climate change denial endangers the world yet draws nary a whimper from Senator Daines.

If Trump is re-elected, he will have successfully removed the only effective check on his authoritarian instincts — the electorate. No Republican, and certainly not Steve Daines, will ever stand up to him. Trump will, with impunity, gut environmental protections, dispose of public lands, destroy relationships with world allies and continue his alignment with authoritarian strongmen like Putin.

This is not an election. It is an emergency. Vote like your grandchildren's lives depend on it. They do.

Randy and Theresa Cox,

Missoula

