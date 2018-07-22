One recent morning, sitting on my patio, enjoying a deliciously cool Montana morning, my thoughts turned to the coming election. I winced thinking of the barrage of negative ads that will soon hit our airways.
But happier thoughts returned when I realized I had a clear choice in the fall. I would be able to vote for a woman running for the U.S. House who stands tall above her opponent in so many ways.
I imagined Kathleen Williams elected and thought I wouldn’t have to worry about her further crippling the Affordable Care Act that has been a lifeline for thousands of Montanans. I wouldn’t have to worry about the selling off of public lands — so precious to us living in Montana. I wouldn’t have to worry that she would embarrass us with crude behavior.
I knew she would approach her work without ego or desire for personal gain. Her experience and ability to work across the aisle in crafting legislation in the Montana House would benefit the state. She would work tirelessly for a solution to our failing health care system. And she would bring respect back to the office. What a nice thought.
Joan Melcher,
Missoula