Election results show Montana is for sale

As a lifelong Montanan, I grieve for my state. Where have the statesmen that Montana has produced gone? We no longer have a Mike Mansfield, Lee Metcalf, Wellington D. Rankin, Jeannette Rankin, Max Baucus or Brian Schweitzer, to name but a few of the outstanding Montana-produced statesmen, on both the state and national level, from both parties.

Instead, this election we have elected a gaggle of carpetbaggers. For governor, a short-tempered transplant felon who body-slams a reporter for asking a legitimate question and believes that Noah built his arc when he was 500 years old and therefore there is no need for Social Security. Additionally, one who attempts to block access to streams, which is in violation of Montana law. We re-elect Steve Daines to represent us in the Senate. What does this California millionaire transplant have to recommend him? Building factories in China to ship good U.S. jobs to for Proctor and Gamble, at the expense of U.S. workers, that's what. Finally, a millionaire real estate developer from Maryland, who has no claim for anything, to represent us in Congress.