Election should be held by mail ballot

Thank you for reporting on the letter from election administrators asking Governor Bullock to allow counties the option of holding a mail election in November ("Montana clerks call for general election by mail"). I urge Governor Bullock to listen to these experts and take swift action to ensure counties have enough time to protect the voting rights of all Montanans.

I was trained to be an election judge in March, but am one of the hundreds of judges who is in a high-risk group for COVID-19 and do not feel safe working in a crowded polling place or counting center. The election is less than 100 days away, and there's no reason to expect the cloud of COVID to lift before then.

Jeopardizing the health of election staff, voters and our broader community would only be justifiable if a poll election was the only option. Clearly, it is not. June's primary had record-setting turnout. Election administrators should have vote by mail in their toolbox as they develop plans to ensure safe and equitable access for the voters in their counties.

I have shared these thoughts with Governor Bullock (https://svc.mt.gov/gov/contact/shareopinion), and encourage others to do the same.

Kathryn Downie,

Missoula

