Election signs expose character

Have you ever thought how nice it would be if somehow you could tell in advance the content of a person’s character before you ever had any interaction with them? Forewarned is forearmed, right?
Well, we are in a unique time when many people are openly revealing their character with signs in their yards and bumper stickers on their cars. When you see a “Trump/Pence” bumper sticker or a “Make America Great Again” yard sign, the displayer is saying, “I’m OK with lying. I’m OK with cheating. I’m OK with stealing.”
Good to know.
David Welch,
Hamilton
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!