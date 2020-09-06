 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Election signs expose character

Election signs expose character

{{featured_button_text}}

Have you ever thought how nice it would be if somehow you could tell in advance the content of a person’s character before you ever had any interaction with them? Forewarned is forearmed, right?

Well, we are in a unique time when many people are openly revealing their character with signs in their yards and bumper stickers on their cars. When you see a “Trump/Pence” bumper sticker or a “Make America Great Again” yard sign, the displayer is saying, “I’m OK with lying. I’m OK with cheating. I’m OK with stealing.”

Good to know.

David Welch,

Hamilton

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden, Bullock and broke
Letters

Biden, Bullock and broke

Vice President Joe Biden has said he will be the most progressive president since FDR. I agree. Senator Sanders said the radical ideas of the …

Mixed messages on face masks
Letters

Mixed messages on face masks

In Missoula, the health department is saying only cloth face coverings are OK, except for when eating. I must order my food with a mask, but c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News