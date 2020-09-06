Election signs expose character

Have you ever thought how nice it would be if somehow you could tell in advance the content of a person’s character before you ever had any interaction with them? Forewarned is forearmed, right?

Well, we are in a unique time when many people are openly revealing their character with signs in their yards and bumper stickers on their cars. When you see a “Trump/Pence” bumper sticker or a “Make America Great Again” yard sign, the displayer is saying, “I’m OK with lying. I’m OK with cheating. I’m OK with stealing.”