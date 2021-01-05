Election was fair, secure, certified

Dear Senator Daines:

We are dismayed and embarrassed for the state of Montana to find your name on the list of senators determined to overturn the 2020 election results.

Sir, you know better. You know the election was fair, secure, recounted and certified by every individual state. You know Joe Biden is a decent man who has served his country well and wants to unite us. You know that our country currently faces far too many grave problems to risk engaging in this sort of political theater. This cynical act of sedition will only serve to deepen our tragic national divide and harm our state.

We, the undersigned, are patriotic Americans who believe in a democracy in which each vote counts, even if the outcome is individually disappointing. We believe our duly elected leaders, of which you are one, should work toward the greater good of our country and of their constituents.

Sir, we should not have to remind you that you swore an oath to protect the Constitution, not the interests of a political party. Please reconsider this folly and endorse the next fairly elected President of the United States. Please do it for America and for Montana.

Linda Whittlesey,