Elections have consequences

The coming election will determine what the next several decades will look like in congress and in the courts.

The Democrats have been talking about stacking the courts and creating new states for some time. The House of Representatives under Nancy Pelosi has already voted to make Washington DC a state, and they are discussing making Puerto Rico a state as well. Such actions would guarantee adding four new Democrat senators. In Montana that would be a disaster for our logging, oil and gas industries, and make every business plan hinge on the mercies of environmental fanatics. We already know activist judges rule continually against our natural resource industries.

For the first time in decades we are seeing a change in the courts thanks to President Trump and a Republican Senate. That is why there is so much at stake in this election.

With President Trump's reelection and a Republican Senate, we can continue de-politicizing our federal court system. If President Trump loses, all we have standing between us and an authoritarian liberal justice system is a Republican Senate.

Vote Senator Steve Daines on Nov. 3.

Cynthia Waterman,

Big Arm

